Riverside Promotes Richard Schiltz to Chief Financial Officer

Richard Schiltz, newly promoted Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Riverside Healthcare, brings 17 years of experience leading the organization's finance operations. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

Riverside Healthcare has promoted Richard Schiltz, CPA, MBA, to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, announced President and CEO Phillip Kambic.

Schiltz joined Riverside in 2007 as Internal Auditor and has served as Director of Finance for the last 15 years.

His promotion follows the retirement of Patricia Vilt, CPA, MBA, MJ, after more than three decades at the organization.

“Rich’s leadership has substantively contributed to Riverside’s sound fiscal position, and I have great confidence in his strategic leadership in this new role,” Kambic said.

Schiltz brings deep expertise across healthcare finance, including reimbursement, budgeting, and revenue cycle management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Olivet Nazarene University and an MBA from Saint Xavier University.

He is a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and maintains active membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Illinois CPA Society, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Beyond his professional role, Schiltz serves as Treasurer of the Kankakee Valley Symphony’s Youth Orchestra and is active in local community organizations. He is a U.S. Navy veteran.