Oswego police raise nearly $9,000 for Special Olympics Illinois

Members of the Oswego Police Department were at three Dunkin' locations on Friday, May 15, 2026, including the location at 4490 Illinois Route 71, as part of the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to raise money for Special Oympics Illinois. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Police Department on May 15 raised nearly $9,000 for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics through its participation in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser with local Dunkin’ stores.

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

“We had an incredible time today and are beyond grateful for every donation, every conversation, and every show of support,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “You continue to make us proud to serve this community.”

The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.