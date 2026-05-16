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Kendall County Now

Oswego police raise nearly $9,000 for Special Olympics Illinois

Participated in annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser

Members of the Oswego Police Department were at three Dunkin' locations on Friday, May 15, 2026, including the location at 4490 Illinois Route 71, as part of the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to raise money for Special Oympics Illinois.

Members of the Oswego Police Department were at three Dunkin' locations on Friday, May 15, 2026, including the location at 4490 Illinois Route 71, as part of the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to raise money for Special Oympics Illinois. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Oswego Police Department on May 15 raised nearly $9,000 for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics through its participation in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser with local Dunkin’ stores.

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

“We had an incredible time today and are beyond grateful for every donation, every conversation, and every show of support,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “You continue to make us proud to serve this community.”

The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.