Oswego police raise nearly $9,000 for Special Olympics Illinois

The Oswego Police Department on May 15 raised nearly $9,000 for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics through its participation in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser with local Dunkin’ stores.
“We had an incredible time today and are beyond grateful for every donation, every conversation, and every show of support,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “You continue to make us proud to serve this community.”
The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.