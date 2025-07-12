Donations help DeKalb area students get instruments

(Left to right); Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra music director Linc Smelser and Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club president Kevin Sullivan (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club )

The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club recently donated to the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra for the orchestra’s KSO Instrument Donation project, which provides instruments to area public schools.

The rotary awarded $6,000, part of the club’s seventh year of award selections for its annual Community Grant for Children, Youth and Families, according to a news release.

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will use the grant to repair instruments and grow its donation campaign to collect instruments.

“We’re proud to help support this local initiative to make music education and experience more accessible to kids in our area.” Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club president Kevin Sullivan said in a release.

The KID project was created to support DeKalb County public school music programs in 2024. The project provides clean and repaired instruments donated by the community. The KID project’s goal is to decrease financial barriers for residents to engage in DeKalb County public schools music education and ensemble participation.

The club raises funds every year at the Taste of DeKalb event in September. The money finds an annual $10,000 grant to local nonprofit organizations with a program or project that benefits the county’s youth, families or children.

The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club is a chapter of Rotary International that provides services for the elderly, youth and those with disabilities. The club also provides vocational services, awards scholarships and promotes international understanding through educational and humanitarian programs in the northern DeKalb County area.