Sycamore High School grad earns music scholarship

(Left to right); DeKalb County Community Foundation grants and scholarships manager Sara Nickels, Delaney Baylor, and DeKalb Municipal Band conductor Kirk Lundbeck (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School graduate Delaney Baylor has been awarded a scholarship to support her music education at Illinois State University.

Baylor recently was named the 2025 Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship recipient through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

An accomplished musician, Baylor serves as principal cellist in multiple ensembles, including the Sycamore Jazz Strings, Northern Illinois University CSA Sinfonia and Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestras.

Longtime DeKalb Municipal Band Director Dee Palmer and his supporters established the Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship Fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation in 2009. The fund awards one scholarship annually to a graduating senior from a DeKalb County high school who plans to pursue a music career.

“Each year, the scholarship committee faces the difficult task of choosing a single recipient from an exceptional group of applicants from all over DeKalb County,” foundation grants and scholarship manager Sara Nickels said in a news release. “Their selection of Baylor is strong evidence of her talent, achievements and commendable post-graduation goals.”

For questions or additional scholarship information, contact Nickels at 815-748-5383 or scholarships@dekalbccf.org.