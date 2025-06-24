DeKalb fire chief recognized for 30 years on the job: ‘It feels bittersweet’

Retiring DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas receives a plaque from city manager Bill Nicklas Monday, June 23, 2025, thanking him for his 30 years of service during the DeKalb City Council meeting at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas gave an emotional farewell to the City Council this week, saying he feels grateful to everyone who made it possible for him to serve the DeKalb Fire Department the past 30 years.

Thomas was recognized at Monday’s Council meeting.

“The city of DeKalb has provided me with a long and fulfilling career of which I’m proud,” Thomas said. “Holding every rank brought different challenges, and I learned a lot from each one.”

Thomas was first hired by the DeKalb Fire Department as a firefighter and a paramedic in July 1995, according to the city. He rose up through the ranks over the years, climbing from lieutenant and captain to battalion chief.

It wasn’t until October 2021 that Thomas was promoted to deputy fire chief of operations, his first management position. Shortly after, he was appointed acting fire chief upon the retirement of his predecessor, Chief Jeff McMaster. Thomas was named the city’s permanent fire chief in April 2022.

Retiring DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas gets a hug from mayor Cohen Barnes Monday, June 23, 2025, as he is thanked for his 30 years of service during the DeKalb City Council meeting at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

Firefighting was not always part of the plan for Thomas, however.

“I was in the private sector for a while,” Thomas said. “I tried to get on the fire department and eventually did. It was something that turned into a calling, if you will. I didn’t know much about it beforehand, but I met a few firefighters and they encouraged me to get into it. And the more I studied and worked at getting ready to challenge the entry exam, the more I thought, ‘I think this is going to be for me.’”

Thomas will sign off on his duties as fire chief on July 11. He said that knowing he may have responded to his final call for service feels bittersweet.

“But I think it is time,” Thomas said. “This is a younger man’s, younger person’s game. It’s time to try to allow the City to find some more energy.”

Thomas touted the collaboration it took to get the fire department to meet its objectives over the years.

“Being a part of a team that is like-minded and has similar goals and then being the point-person to try to make those things happen,” Thomas said.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson expressed her appreciation to Thomas for his service to the city.

“I just can’t say enough how lucky we are to have had you,” Larson said.

Thomas pointed to equipment purchases and the city’s newest fire station as some of his proudest accomplishments.

He helped spearhead the city’s pursuit of the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program as an alternate means of paying for capital purchases.

Thomas was cited as a “guiding light” behind the five-year fire department plan that identified the need for a new fire station on DeKalb’s southwest side, city documents show. He was championed by the city’s administration for working to gain the City Council’s support for the project.

Retiring DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas speaks Monday, June 23, 2025, after being recognized for his service during the DeKalb City Council meeting at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

“Our new equipment that we’ve purchased over the last several years and then, of course, seeing Fire Station Four cross the finish line was a big deal for our fire department,” Thomas said. “Obviously, just to be part of that team was incredibly satisfying.”

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he is proud of Thomas and everything he’s done for the community.

“What we’ve seen firsthand with the litany of things that you’ve brought to our fire department and the capstone to build a new fire station is absolutely incredible,” Barnes said.

Thomas said he feels he’s had both a satisfying and gratifying experience as the fire department’s top commander.

“I think achieving this level is a very proud moment for me and having the relationship that I’ve had with City Hall and our elected officials and having their support is also something that I’ve been very proud of,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he will miss being able to work with his colleagues, in red, day in and day out moving forward.

“I’ll miss some of that,” he said. “But I’m still in the area.”

Retiring DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas smiles Monday, June 23, 2025, as his wife is introduced during the DeKalb City Council meeting at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

The fire chief said he looks forward to retirement.

“I’m planning on spending time with family more than I have been able to,” Thomas said. “It’s a busy job. I’m not complaining. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and plan on finishing strong.”

In the meantime, the City has named Luke Howieson as the fire department’s acting chief. Plans for a formal successor search aren’t yet known.

“I know that there are people that I hope are in our department that are ready to move up and take over,” Thomas said. “We have plenty of qualified people here that I think would do a fantastic job in my role. I always would encourage our leadership to look from within and make promotions within.”