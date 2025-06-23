Celebrate the summer with Foam Fun in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Families are encouraged to come out to Sycamore Thursday for foam-themed fun, beach ball games, dancing and more.

The Sycamore Public Library’s free Foam Fun program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the library’s garden, 103 E. State St.

The program will feature a foam cannon to fill the garden with bubbles for dancing and beach ball games. Attendees are encouraged to bring a towel and wear clothes that can get wet. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. No registration is required to attend.

“We’re excited to introduce this one-of-a-kind event to the Sycamore community,” Sycamore Public Library PR and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “Foam Fun brings a new level of energy and joy to our summer programming. It’s a chance for families to laugh, play, and make unforgettable memories, right here at the library. We love creating opportunities for kids and caregivers to connect, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the bubbles.”