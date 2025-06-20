Sycamore church to host bird and butterfly sanctuaries event June 21

SYCAMORE – The University of Extension for Boone, DeKalb, and Ogle counties will partner with Mayfield Congregational Church to host its “Habitat at Home: Backyard Bird and Butterfly Sanctuaries” event.

The free event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. June 21 at the Mayfield Monarch Waystation, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore.

Attendees can learn about bird and butterfly sanctuaries and how to create one. Participants also can learn how to register a certified sanctuary through the Illinois Audubon Society.

The event will be led by Jamie Arntzen, the Illinois Audubon Society’s land stewardship director.

“One of the largest issues that our native birds and pollinators face today is a lack of habitat that contains the resources they need to thrive,” Arntzen said in a news release. “Fortunately, we can all fix this issue one backyard at a time. The Illinois Audubon Society has created a program to teach caring and motivated individuals how to plant and maintain a garden that provides food, water, and shelter for our most vulnerable wildlife.” There are “incredible benefits of inviting local flora and fauna to find their homes right next to ours,” she added.

The “Habitat at Home: Backyard Bird and Butterfly Sanctuaries” event is the second of four events part of the 2025 Partnering for Pollinators series.

“It is possible for any gardener to create a bird and pollinator sanctuary in their own yard,” Mayfield Monarch Waystation gardener Diana Swanson said. “And it’s so rewarding to know that you are making a positive difference to our natural environment.”

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, visit mayfieldchurchucc.org.