Spex Expressions in DeKalb to hold grand opening at new location

Spex Expressions has a new location at 3201 Commerce Drive in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Tarah King)

DeKALB – Spex Expressions will hold a grand opening at its new 6,600-square-foot facility in DeKalb this month, and the public is invited.

A ribbon cutting is planned at 5:15 p.m. on June 26 at the facility, 3201 Commerce Drive, DeKalb, in partnership with DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa Area chambers of commerce. Festivities also include child-friendly activities, a red carpet for photos and food trucks.

The eye care provider’s new home offers enhanced accessibility and a modern environment meant to improve patient experience, according to a news release. The larger space also allows for more services, including advanced diagnostic screenings, personalized eye exams, contact lens fittings and a selection of designer eyewear.

“We’re thrilled to begin this exciting new chapter for Spex Expressions,” said Dr. Jeffrey Frank, co-owner of Spex Expressions. “Our goal with this new location is to continue providing top-tier eye care services while expanding our reach to better serve the DeKalb County community. Being able to bring this level of care to more people in the area is a dream come true.”

Patients can benefit from expert optician recommendations based on individual lifestyle, vision needs and aesthetic preferences. The optical showroom features the latest eyewear trends.

“Being able to bring this level of care to more people in the DeKalb County area is a dream come true,” Spex Expressions co-owner Dr. Kristy Marczewski said. “Our goal is not just to offer eye exams and prescriptions but to help our patients preserve their vision for the future by utilizing the best technologies available.”

Spex Expressions will offer parking and flexible appointment scheduling.

For information, visit spexexpressions.com or call 815-938-0357.