Recycle unwanted electronics at DeKalb airport Saturday

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – DeKalb County residents can drop off unwanted electronics on Saturday, June 21, 2025, during a recycling event hosted by the DeKalb County Health Department. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DeKALB – DeKalb County residents can drop off unwanted electronics on Saturday during a recycling event hosted by the DeKalb County Health Department.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 2200 Pleasant St.

Items accepted for recycling include: telephones, phone systems, answering machines, fax machines, copy machines, cellular phones, pagers, postage machines, TVs, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, joy sticks, cameras, camcorders, video game players, CD-ROM drives, floppy disk drives, plotters, mouse keyboards, scanners, cables, PCs, main frames, modems, printers, monitors, terminals, tape drives, hair dryers, blenders and mixers (no glass), wire toasters, coffee makers (no glass), microwave ovens, electronic motors, circuit breaker boxes and rechargeable batteries.

Smoke detectors, hazardous materials, power tools, air conditioning units, large appliances, vacuum cleaners, lightbulbs, refrigerators, wooden speakers, bags, plastic containers, alkaline batteries, dehumidifiers, and car and marine batteries will not be accepted. Proof of address is required.

For information, visit health.dekalbcounty.org, call 815-748-2408, or email recycle@dekalbcounty.org.