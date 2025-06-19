How to help DeKalb victims of Tuesday’s apartment fire

The walkway post of 908 Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. A fire started in the early morning in a bathroom, leaving the building uninhabitable, injuring one person and displacing 16 residents, authorities said. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The City of DeKalb has partnered with Family Service Agency of DeKalb County and other service agencies to assist victims displaced in an apartment fire Tuesday.

Family Service Agency is collecting monetary donations and gift cards, city documents show. The agency is not accepting donated clothing, food or housewares, as of Wednesday. Monetary donations will go to housing, hotels, transportation and other immediate needs, according to the agency. Gift cards are preferred to places such as clothing stores, restaurants, Uber, grocery stores or other similar services.

To donate, contact FSA executive director Tynisha Clegg at tclegg@fsadekalbcounty.org or 815-758-8616.

At 5:42 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, crews from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from the building. Authorities said the fire started in a bathroom. In total, 16 residents were displaced and one injured, hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Voluntary Action Center helped transport affected residents to nearby Red Roof Inn in DeKalb, where Family Service Agency secured accommodations, according to a joint news release from FSA and the City of DeKalb.

The agency is in the process of obtaining emergency grant funding to provide residents with an extended stay at the hotel. The American Red Cross and DeKalb have also extended support through meals and gift cards.

The city’s building division and fire department are expected to work closely with the building owner on repairs so affected residents can return to their home as soon as possible, according to the City of DeKalb.