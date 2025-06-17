Golf Fore the Kids returns to DeKalb June 20

The flag on the 18th green waves Monday at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb in this 2019 Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will partner with the DeKalb Parks Foundation to hold its 19th annual Golf Fore the Kids Scholarship Golf Outing to benefit the Scholarship Assistance Program.

The outing will begin at 11 a.m. June 20 at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb.

The event includes 18 holes of golf, raffles, on-course games, an awards ceremony and a golden ticket blind bogey. Attendees will receive a cart, drink tickets, lunch and afternoon appetizers. A swag bag and hat will be provided to the first 100 golfers. The awards ceremony and appetizers begin at 4 p.m. Check-in for the outing will begin at 10 a.m.

The outing costs $200 for groups of two and $400 for groups of four. Registration is required.

The outing is accepting sponsorships and program donations. To register, sponsor, or donate, visit riverheightsgc.com or call 815-758-1550.

In the event of inclement weather, the outing will be held June 27.

For information, visit riverheightsgc.com or call 815-758-1550.