Sycamore Golf Club announces summer youth programs and events

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Golf Club will host summer youth programs and events to introduce the sport to youth ages 7 to 18.

The programs will be held at the golf club, 940 E. State St., Sycamore.

The club programs will help make golf fun, accessible and educational, while promoting physical activity, outdoor time, concentration goal-setting and social interaction, according to the club.

SAY Golf Junior Golf Clinics: The clinics include weekly instructional sessions on golf fundamentals. The first session will be held Mondays and Wednesdays through June 25. The second session is set for Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 8 through July 24. The clinics are for youth ages 5 to 14.

Junior Golf League: Participants can practice golf skills on a course. The league will be held at 10 a.m. Mondays from June 30 through Aug. 4. The program is open to those aged 11 to 15. The league costs $50 per golfer.

Alvin Wildenradt Junior Championship: July 1 and 2. The annual tournament allows youth to celebrate and participate in a friendly competition. The championship is intended for children ages seven to 18. The tournament costs $25 for youth ages 7 to 12 and $35 for ages 13 to 18.

For information or to register, visit playgolfsycamore.com or call 815-895-3884.