Stage Coach Players opens auditions for ‘The Miscast Projection’ in DeKalb

The Stage Coach Players Theater is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Auditions for the Stage Coach Players’ “The Miscast Projection” open June 16 for residents age 10 and older.

The auditions run from 7 to 9 p.m. June 16 and 17 at the Stage Coach Theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

“The Miscast Projection” is a two-act cabaret featuring a storyline and musical numbers. The cabaret features solos, duets, small group and large group numbers. “The Miscast Projection” will feature music from roles not typically played in a production of the song’s show.

Auditioners must prepare two 32-measure selections. The selections should include one from a show written before 1980 and one from after 2000. In-person auditioners can bring the selections sheet music in their desired key. A Bluetooth speaker and accompanist will be provided.

Virtual auditions also are welcomed. Auditioners should record videos singing to karaoke or an accompaniment track. The videos also must include a fun fact and why the audition song was selected. Virtual auditioners require two devices to record and play music. Speakers should be placed behind participants so voices can be heard. The auditions must be submitted by 9 p.m. June 17.

Performances of “The Miscast Projection” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug 8 and 9 at the theater, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Aug. 9.

For information, email scpmiscast2025@gmail.com