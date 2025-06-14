DeKalb flower shop gets big response to pro-immigrant stance, owners call fed action ‘deeply disturbing’

Sisters Kat Willrett (left) and Mary Grace McCauley, co-owners of Willrett Flower Company, shown in this Shaw Local Feb. 8, 2023, file photo. The sisters posted a pro-immigrant message on their business social media page June 11, 2025, that's gotten significant online response. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Two sisters who co-own a DeKalb flower shop generated significant public response this week after they posted a pro-immigrant message online, calling Trump-era immigration policies “deeply disturbing.”

Willrett Flower Company, based in downtown DeKalb, published a message on its business Facebook page Wednesday.

“As business owners, we understand that speaking out might cost us customers,” the statement reads. “But we’re also humans, and what’s happening to immigrants in this country is deeply disturbing.”

Owner Mary Grace McCauley said she and her sister, co-owner Kat Willrett, have been so blown away by the online support of their message that they plan to donate 100% of Saturday’s flower sales to DeKalb Migrant Aid, a local group dedicated to supporting immigrant needs.

McCauley said she feels a responsibility to support the greater DeKalb community, especially those who can’t speak up for themselves in moments of adversity.

“A lot of times people feel like you should keep your personal values and your business values separate, but that’s not really how we operate,” McCauley said.

In the past, Willrett Flower Company has raised money to help support Safe Passage, Barb Food Mart, DeKalb Pride, among others.

“For us, it was ‘Why would we limit our compassion or ability to bring people together to only the issues that affect people that are just like us?’” Willrett said. “Standing in solidarity, whether it’s for migrants, survivors or kids who need school supplies, it’s not political for us. It’s an integral part of who we are and how we believe that business should be done.”

Significant public ire against President Donald Trump and his administration has ramped up in recent days after Trump ordered the U.S. Marines and National Guard to Los Angeles, where protests have erupted over federal immigration raids. Marine troops decked out in combat gear arrived Friday to begin replacing the Guard, The Associated Press reported. Opponents of Trump’s policies have organized “No Kings” demonstrations across the country Saturday, meant to take place the same day as Trump’s planned military parade.

[ June 14 marks ‘No Kings’ protests in Illinois: Locations, times, what you need to know ]

Why speak out now?

The flower shop sisters said one of the reasons is mass deportations carried out by the Trump administration. They also want to support nonprofits which help area residents, McCauley said.

McCauley said her floral shop relies on the work of immigrants more than some might think.

“A lot of people don’t know it’s a process for the flowers that we have in our store to even get to our store before we start making arrangements,” McCauley said. “The immigrant community is an essential part of that process. ... Without that community, we wouldn’t even have flowers to work with.”

McCauley said the community’s response to its social media post has not gone unnoticed. She said while they did receive plenty of messages opposing their stance, they got more positive ones. The sisters jumped at the chance to use the attention for a cause they support.

“The response we’ve had to our post has been really amazing,” McCauley said. “We posted initially trying to create awareness about how vital immigrants are to the floral industry and also just to share our support for immigrant communities.”