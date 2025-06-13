DeKalb Park District’s annual fishing derby returns Saturday

DeKalb Park District building at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will hold its annual fishing derby on Saturday with a chance to win awards.

The derby will run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. June 14 at Mason Park and Larson Lake, 455 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The awards are available in youth and adult categories and include Longest Catch, Shortest Catch, and Most Fish Caught.

“Fishing is not only good for your mental and physical health, it’s simply a lot of fun,” DeKalb Park District recreation supervisor Sabrina Hunley said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy time outdoors with your dad or grandfather in one of DeKalb’s most beautiful parks.”

The derby will be held regardless of the weather. Participants are encouraged to check the park district’s rainout line for severe weather updates. No fishing license is required.

Registration is required to attend. The registration costs $8 for residents and $10 for nonresidents.

For information or to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.