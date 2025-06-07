Sycamore alum to work on CNN show with George Clooney

Bryan Carter, a 2008 Sycamore High School graduate will be a part of history on Saturday, when he works as the music director in George Clooney’s “Good Night and Good Luck,” the first live broadcast of a Broadway play on CNN. (Photo provided by Sycamore Community School District 427)

SYCAMORE – Bryan Carter, a 2008 Sycamore High School graduate, will be the music director in the second-to-last performance of George Clooney’s “Good Night and Good Luck” on CNN at 6 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the first time a live play on Broadway is televised and streamed on CNN and CNN International, according to the news organization.

That means Carter will be the first Broadway music director to have his work heard live on CNN.

Carter is a Class of 2008 Spartan. He received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2023 for his work on the Broadway production “Some Like It Hot,” according to the district.

“Good Night and Good Luck” is a Tony Award-nominated play written by Clooney, who also plays Edward R. Murrow – a bona fide World War II correspondent.

In a social media post, Sycamore school officials said the public would have a chance to watch and listen to Carter’s work this week on cable TV. That won’t require a subscription, however.

While the production will air live on CNN and CNN International, it also will be available for viewing on a livestream that won’t require a cable login.