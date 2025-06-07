Angry Pickle Pub celebrates grand opening in downtown Sycamore

The Angry Pickle Pub, 215 W. State St., Sycamore, held its grand opening ribbon cutting with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce on June 3, 2025. (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – Downtown Sycamore has a new place for drinks, pickle-themed food and, maybe, a chance to let off some steam.

The Angry Pickle Pub, 215 W. State St., held its grand opening ribbon-cutting with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce on June 3.

The new restaurant and bar is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Josh Smith and Abby Smith, who also own the Dirty Bird 815 at 124 S. Maple St.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Angry Pickle Pub to our downtown,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce member services administrator Ashlee Weaver said in a news release. “Their fun concept and commitment to quality make them a great fit for our community.”

The Angry Pickle Pub offers a menu featuring items such as the Pickle Burger, Angry Philly and various wings and appetizers paired with a curated craft beers and cocktails selection.