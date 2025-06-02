Hand sewing workshop set for June 8 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Adults and teens can learn about the basics of hand mending to repair worn items at a DeKalb Public Library workshop.

The workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 8 in the library’s 309 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn about darning, sewing on a button, ladder stitches, whip and blanket stitches, iron-on patches and laundering and stain removal guides. Participants also can bring a worn clothing piece for assessment and repairs. Learning technique samples will be provided. No registration is required. Because of limited space and supplies, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6106.