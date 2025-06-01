DeKalb County area police awarded Illinois medals of honor

(From left) DeKalb police officer Brian Bollow, Chief David Byrd and Sgt. Keunte Mallett pose with their Law Enforcement Medal of Honor, the state's highest accolade for police, after a ceremony on Thursday, May 28, 2025, in Springfield. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

Multiple DeKalb County law enforcement officers were awarded Illinois’ highest honor for police this week at a ceremony in Springfield.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, and law enforcement leaders from across the state gathered for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony, where 23 officers from 10 agencies were recognized.

Among those honored included DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd and the late DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil, who received a posthumous medal after she was killed while on duty in 2024.

“Today, we pay tribute to our heroic police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting our communities,” Pritzker said in a news release. “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others. While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed in April 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil was awarded the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor on May 28, 2025, a posthumous medal after she was killed while on duty in 2024. (Mark Busch)

The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer, according to a news release.

“Today we recognize and praise these outstanding examples of courage,” Kelly said “These men and women faced extreme danger, remained brave in the face of imminent threats, and performed with the highest heroism. Today and forever, we thank and honor them.”

2024 recipients:

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Christina M. Musil

DeKalb Police Department

Officer Brian Bollow

Chief David Byrd

Sgt. Keunte Mallett