DeKalb County area police awarded Illinois medals of honor

Multiple DeKalb County law enforcement officers were awarded Illinois’ highest honor for police this week at a ceremony in Springfield.
Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, and law enforcement leaders from across the state gathered for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony, where 23 officers from 10 agencies were recognized.
Among those honored included DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd and the late DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil, who received a posthumous medal after she was killed while on duty in 2024.
“Today, we pay tribute to our heroic police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting our communities,” Pritzker said in a news release. “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others. While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”
The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer, according to a news release.
“Today we recognize and praise these outstanding examples of courage,” Kelly said “These men and women faced extreme danger, remained brave in the face of imminent threats, and performed with the highest heroism. Today and forever, we thank and honor them.”
2024 recipients:
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Christina M. Musil
DeKalb Police Department
Officer Brian Bollow
Chief David Byrd
Sgt. Keunte Mallett