Proposed edible tasting room for DeKalb dispensary gets early support

NaKia McAdoo (Left), a principal with Excelleaf Dispensary, is all smiles showing off some of her dispensary's cannabis product packaging at the lectern Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the DeKalb City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Got bud? The city of DeKalb wants to help one local dispensary in making that pitch to consumers easier to act on.

DeKalb city leaders moved one step closer this week to allowing Excelleaf Dispensary, 305 E. Locust St., to open what its founders are calling a “tasting room.” No decision was made on the proposal, but consensus was reached for city staff to bring an ordinance back for consideration at a later date.

NaKia McAdoo, a principal with Excelleaf Dispensary, said she and her partners recently completed improvements to what they hope will become a tasting room at their facility.

She said operating this space will mean a lot to the dispensary.

“Education is paramount in our organization, and the reason we ventured into this business,“ McAdoo said. ”As nurses, we are passionate about making sure our customers have a clear understanding about the products we sell and how they can be used safely and effectively.”

Excelleaf’s owners petitioned DeKalb City Council for guidance about opening the tasting room, which would be the first of its kind in the city if approved. Current municipal code includes restrictions on smoking, inhaling and consuming cannabis on the property. It’s illegal to consume products on-site at a dispensary.

If a tasting room were an approved form of consumption, that could change.

Municipalities, including those in Carbondale, allow cannabis lounges to have more flexibility for patrons to smoke or ingest cannabis products on the property, according to city documents.

McAdoo said her dispensary is not interested in featuring inhaled products in the proposed tasting room.

Jessica Beatrice, (left) of DeKalb, is waited on by Excelleaf budtender Jamie Cardenaz and one of the owners Maria Davis (right) Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, during the soft opening of the dispensary in DeKalb. The business is DeKalb County’s first recreational marijuana dispensary. (Mark Busch)

Excelleaf Dispensary first started doing business in downtown DeKalb in November 2023.

The space for the tasting room has existed in the facility since its opening.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic questioned if the council’s action will necessitate the city having to draw up a separate ordinance going forward to prohibit cannabis inhalation on the property. A tasting room would be for edible products only.

“Do we take care of that in this step or will that be something that’s in addition?” Verbic said.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said it’s already taken care of in the city’s building code.

If the changes to city code are approved, Excelleaf owners envision using the new tasting room as a space to educate, improve customer experience and taste, and sample edible cannabis products.

Nakia McAdoo, a founding partner for Canndid Spirit Too, LLC, the company that operates Excelleaf, gives a tour Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, of Excelleaf which will soon be opening in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

McAdoo said she wanted to clear up some confusion clouding the cannabis industry.

“There’s a lot of confusion surrounding cannabis products sold in dispensaries versus hemp, Delta-8 and Delta-9 sold in gas stations and convenience stores right here in DeKalb,” she said. “This confusion about the differences between cannabis and hemp leads to a misuse of cannabis because of the misleading dosing information, underage purchases at these sites and the lack of regulation of the hemp industry.”

With a new tasting room, McAdoo said Excelleaf hopes to level the playing field.

“This space will allow people to consume in a safe, regulated and law-abiding environment,” she said. “There are not many places for residents or those that reside in college dorms, apartments or rented property to safely consume in a private space. This is a relaxing social space for customers to relax and have fun. That’s really our goal as far as making it a social experience.”