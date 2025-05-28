Northern Axeposure to close in Sycamore

Rob Wise of Genoa let one fly Thursday during opening day at Northern AXEposure in Sycamore. Northern AXEposure provides ax throwing in a safe supervised environment for individuals and those participating in leagues, parties and outings. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – A grungy alternative to DeKalb County’s family entertainment and amusement industry will sling its final ax this weekend.

Northern Axeposure, an indoor ax-throwing venue in Sycamore, will permanently close after this weekend.

The owners of the business announced the impending closure over social media Wednesday.

“After an incredible run and an emotional decision, our family has decided to close our ax-throwing chapter,” the owners wrote. “We’re so grateful for all the laughs, throws and memories you’ve shared with us over the years.”

Mike and Stephanie Gleissner opened Northern Axeposure during the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020.

“Northern Axeposure has been our joy and an amazing journey – and nothing short of a great adventure. Please join us for one more weekend of bull’s-eyes and good times,” the owners wrote Wednesday.

Northern Axeposure will be open its normal hours – from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday – for its final weekend in business.

Walk-in patrons are welcome, but lane reservations still are available at northernaxes.com.

June 1 will be the last opportunity to use a gift card for Northern Axeposure, but it’s not necessarily the last time an ax-throwing business will operate there. The owners of Northern Axeposure are hoping to find people who want to follow in their footsteps.

“If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own ax-throwing venue, this turnkey business could be yours,” the owners wrote. “We’d love to see the legacy carry on. Message us for details.”