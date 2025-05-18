Kishwaukee College recognizes 24 nursing graduates

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently recognized 24 students for completing the college’s registered nursing program during a pinning ceremony.

The ceremony was held May 14 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The graduating nursing class included Madolyn Bellah, Nicole Braasch, Keyle Brown, Foluke Esan, Amanda Gamauf, Leticia Garcia, Brent Gross, Xzaria Hansbrough, Leslie Hernandez, Melissa Huneke, Jasmine Kemp, Destiny Kennedy, Tasha Kimble, Michele Lidren, Kylie Mapes, Tyniya Patterson, Jacob Pierce, Alicia Salgado, Emily Stewart, Carly Summers, Abigail Taylor, Krystal Torres, Morgan Tuttle and Morgan Widick.

“I want to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination it took to reach this point,” Brown said in a news release. “These past two years, though demanding, have been deeply rewarding. The growth, the connections, the support – we will carry it all forward. No matter where we go from here, we have earned our place in this field.”

The ceremony featured an address from the college’s vice president of instruction, Barbara Leach, and director of nursing, Angela Delmont. The graduates were pinned by a family member or friend who supported them or acted as their mentor during the program.

Brown, Esan, Gross, Hernandez, Kimble, Lidren, Mapes, Stewart, Summers, Taylor and Torres were recognized as Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society members. Brown also was named the spring 2025 class nominee for the nursing program’s outstanding student.

“As the director of nursing, I am filled with a sense of pride and admiration for each of you sitting here tonight,” Delmont said. “The pinning ceremony marks a significant milestone in your journey. It’s not just a celebration of your academic accomplishments, but a testament to your passion to serve, your resilience in facing challenges and your readiness to step into the noble profession of nursing.”

The Kishwaukee College registered nursing program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing.