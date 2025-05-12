May 12, 2025
Pete Seeger program set for May 17 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? Ballad of Pete Seeger” program featuring award-winning singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd.

The program will be at 2 p.m. May 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about singer and songwriter Pete Seeger. Cloyd also will perform Seeger songs such as “If I Had A Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn,” “The Sinking of the Reuben James,” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

