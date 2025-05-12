Dolly Parton Imagination Library event set for May 17 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will hold an event for children who are newborns to age 4 at the DeKalb Public Library.

The event will be at 10 a.m. May 17 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The event features a brief welcome, storytelling, dancing, crafts and cupcakes. Attendees also will be able to take a picture with a life-sized Dolly Parton cutout. Children can register to receive free monthly books through the program. To register, visit the Imagination Library website.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.