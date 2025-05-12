May 12, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Dolly Parton Imagination Library event set for May 17 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will hold an event for children who are newborns to age 4 at the DeKalb Public Library.

The event will be at 10 a.m. May 17 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The event features a brief welcome, storytelling, dancing, crafts and cupcakes. Attendees also will be able to take a picture with a life-sized Dolly Parton cutout. Children can register to receive free monthly books through the program. To register, visit the Imagination Library website.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

Have a Question about this article?