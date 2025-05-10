May 10, 2025
Learn about archery at upcoming Sycamore event

Kishwaukee Archers Club to host outdoor 3D shoot May 17 and 18 in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Archers Club will host Safari Club International’s outdoor 3D shoot.

The shoot will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17 and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the club, 28250 Lukens Road, Sycamore.

The shoot features a hunting and wildlife conservation education mobile trailer. Safari Club International also will donate prizes, including a Reinhart Raptor 3D Target.

The shoot’s first day costs $15 for club members and $20 for nonmembers. The second shoot day will cost $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. The shoot is free for children ages 12 and younger. Registration is required to attend. To register, email jocelepage@gmail.com.

For information, visit kishwaukeearchers.org or the KishwauKee Archers Club Facebook page.

