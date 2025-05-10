$2M raised: Give DeKalb County breaks fundraising record in 2025

A sign for Give DeKalb County, the 24-hour fundraiser that supports nonprofits across the county, sits outside the DeKalb County Community Foundation building, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, on Friday, April 25, 2025. The fundraiser is May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Give DeKalb County, a 24-hour fundraiser that supports hundreds of nonprofits in the area, has broken a charitable giving record, organizers said this week.

With mail-in donations still being counted, the unofficial total has exceeded $2 million, a record for the annual charitable event in its 12th year.

With mail-in donations and the Bonus Pool – a collection of funds meant to aid participating nonprofits in their funding goals – counted, the total as of Tuesday was $2,092,260.

That’s thanks to the help of 2,908 donors who distributed 9,183 gifts to 164 nonprofits that support residents in DeKalb County.

Additional mail-in donations are expected to be counted, organizers said. The 24-hour giving day is hosted by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, which is based in Sycamore.