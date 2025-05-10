$2M raised: Give DeKalb County breaks fundraising record in 2025

SYCAMORE – Give DeKalb County, a 24-hour fundraiser that supports hundreds of nonprofits in the area, has broken a charitable giving record, organizers said this week.
With mail-in donations still being counted, the unofficial total has exceeded $2 million, a record for the annual charitable event in its 12th year.
With mail-in donations and the Bonus Pool – a collection of funds meant to aid participating nonprofits in their funding goals – counted, the total as of Tuesday was $2,092,260.
That’s thanks to the help of 2,908 donors who distributed 9,183 gifts to 164 nonprofits that support residents in DeKalb County.
Additional mail-in donations are expected to be counted, organizers said. The 24-hour giving day is hosted by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, which is based in Sycamore.