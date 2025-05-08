Thank You Teachers Letters: DeKalb County

Cora Benner: 4th grade was a real rollercoaster with the beginning of Covid 19 and the lockdown. Plus at the time I was going through a hard time at home with my brother battling depression. Elementary school was so stressful for me as an unmedicated kid with ADHD, just trying to fit in. Before 4th grade I HATED reading, I just couldn’t do it well and would do anything to avoid it. That was until Miss Benner’s class. She had us read everyday and had this little area filled with books. And for the first time I actually felt like I could really read. Miss Benner also made the most of E-learning. She would have fun assignments for us to do that she really put her heart into. Miss Benner also supported me even out of her class, years later when she would see me she’d wrap me into a hug and act like I was in her class all over again. She would come out of her way to see things I was in even though she didn’t need to! Tessa Spenger, 60115

Patricia Maxwell: Thank you for all you do! I could never ask for anything more in a teacher. I value every moment in your ELA class. Jahkai Threadgill, 60115

Erin Jourdan: Thank you for being such a meaningful part of my junior year. English was always a challenge for me, but your class changed that—I truly loved learning with you. You helped me build confidence and a much better relationship with the subject. Now that I’m a teacher myself, I think of your impact often. I hope to inspire my students the same way you inspired me. Khan Bakhtawar, 60115

Michael Lofthouse: Thank you for everything you have done for your students over the years. Your constant support and encouragement of your students has raised an army of STEM motivated young adults and gave them a safe place to learn to be themselves. The dedication you showed while being my mentor is the reason I’ve chosen to pursue a path as a teacher. M Gilman, 60112

Jacob Jackson: Thank you for sparking my interest in learning. It has guided me so much through middle and high-school! You are an awesome teacher! Thank you! Jenna Zimmerman, 60112

Kristina Orland: Mrs. Orland has been a fixture in the Dekalb County Schools. I had her when she worked at SHS, and I know she’s doing great things in DHS now. She pours her heart and soul into her work and we are ALL better for it. She flies under the radar and deserves to know how much she is appreciated. Consuela Hameck, 60115

Brigid Wickness: Thank you for being such a great teacher Miss Wickness-you’re such a great math teacher & science teacher, really in anything. Lucy Sedwick, 60115

Rosario Magana: Thank you for having a great time with me. I love learning Spanish and I love doing math with you. Lucy Sedwick, 60115

Tracy Pazotta: Thank you for Letting us learn about animals. Lucy Sedwick, 60115

Grace Nelson: You have been an incredible Coach, Teacher and Mentor to me for the last 3 years and I don’t think I would be where I am without someone pushing me as much as you do. Thank You! Quincy James, 60135

Katrina Evans: Thank you for all the play time. I like to work with you. I like when we play outside. Stevie Stoker, 60115

Melissa Ploog: Thank you for going above and beyond to help us learn! You are so kind and work so hard!! You are the best teacher! Thank you!! Evelyn Wakeland-Chambers, 60115

Robin Galindo: Thank you so much for what you do for the little kids at school, we appreciate you very much. Logan Valenzuela, 60178