Kishwaukee College’s annual plant sale set for May 8 and 9

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host its annual hybrid spring plant sale May 8 and 9 to support its horticulture program.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the college’s greenhouse facilities, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The sale will feature plants grown by horticulture students and faculty. Sale items include perennials, herbs, hanging baskets, annuals, vegetables and potting soil. Staff and students will be available to help shoppers and answer planting and gardening questions.

Plants can be preordered from May 2 to 5. They must be picked up and paid for at the sale. Accepted payment methods include a credit card, cash or a check made out to Kishwaukee College. To order plants, visit kishplants.com.

For information, visit kish.edu/hortevents.