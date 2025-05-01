DeKalb residents’ water bills to rise, city cites inflation

DeKALB – Citing unknown effects from inflation, the DeKalb City Council approved a plan this week to increase residents’ water bill rate by 3.8%.

In a pair of 7-0 votes, the council implemented the new water rate retroactively starting April 1.

City officials said the plan, as approved, is designed to invest in water main replacements and water system costs. Officials said that compared with other neighboring cities, DeKalb residents still can expect to pay among the lowest water rates in the region.

“I think that’s a fair proposition,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

Under the increase, the average monthly cost to service DeKalb residents is $43.93, which remains comparable with nearby communities, according to numbers provided by the city. The numbers show costs in Sycamore at $44.26, Waterman at $41.30, Elburn at $44.60, Sugar Grove at $45.62, Rochelle at $48.10, Genoa at $37.70 and Waterman at $41.30.

But that means the owner of a single-family home can expect to pay about $19.20 more per year, or $1.60 more per month.

Nicklas said the city is comfortably below communities that are considered DeKalb’s comparatives in the northern Illinois region.

Since 2016, DeKalb officials have approved an annual water rate increase, saying it’s meant to help finance water main replacements. The city also has transferred two-thirds of each year’s rate increase from the Water Fund to the Water Capital Fund, which is meant to be used for water infrastructure, city documents show. The remaining one-third typically covers increases in operational costs of the city’s water system.

Nicklas said the city has two large commitments it is preparing to make investments in.

“One is a new well,” Nicklas said. “This is a shallow well, not a deep well, the [Illinois Environmental Protection Agency] has informed us. We’ve got the possibility of borrowing for a well and also borrowing for some extension of a water transmission system.”

Nicklas said having the council’s support with the water rate increase was paramount for the city’s water infrastructure needs. The well could provide about 1 million more gallons per day, Nicklas said.

“The more expensive is beyond our ability to pay out of pocket, and that’ll be the transmission line extension,” he said.