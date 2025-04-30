‘Mysterious Dream Suite’ opens at NIU Art Museum

The Northern Illinois University Art Museum is located in Altgeld Hall.

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum’ “Mysterious Dream Suite,” featuring four exhibits run through mid-May.

The exhibit runs through May 10. The museum, located in Altgeld Hall, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibits include “Windows to the Subconscious,” “Surrealist Classics from the Museum Collection,” “Phantasmagraphica: The Early Psychedelic Work of British Artist Douglas Binder” and “A Deb Sokolow Sampler: 20 Years of Speculative Drawing.”

“Windows to the Subconscious” focuses on the meaning of dreams. The work explores the nightmare and dream perceptions of 13 artists: Brandin Barón, Natalie Christensen, Marcella Hackbardt, Sandra Leonard, B. Lynch, Alejandro Mazon, Mark Pease, Mary Porterfield, Janelle Rebel, Jeffery Reinhart, Maria Robinson, Martha Wagner and Liu Yang.

“Surrealist Classics from the Museum Collection” includes artwork donated by Melvin and Dicky Pfaelzer. The artists are Hans (Jean) Arp, Hans Bellmer, Salvador Dalí, Georgio de Chirico, Paul Delvaux, Max Ernst, Fernand Léger, René Magritte, Roberto Matta, André Masson, Joan Miró, Man Ray and Odilon Redon.

“Phantasmagraphica: The Early Psychedelic Work of British Artist Douglas Binder” includes gouache paintings on paper and a triptych panel donated by M.A. Lipschultz of Chicago. The collection was selected by museum curator Peter B. Olson and NIU graduate student John Hosta.

“A Deb Sokolow Sampler: 20 Years of Speculative Drawing” observes reality by becoming a departure point for research and imagining the plausible and unknown.

For information, visit niu.edu/artmuseum.