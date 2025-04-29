‘Tea Party at Ellcourt’ returns to DeKalb on May 10

The Ellwood House Museum will host a “Tea Party at Ellcourt” program for children and families starting in May 2025. Pictured are attendees from a previous event. (Photo provided by Audrey King)

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host a “Tea Party at Ellcourt” program for children and families, a chance to dress fancy, sip a little tea and enjoy some treats.

The free family-friendly program will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 10 the museum’s Ellcourt House, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees can drink beverages from antique china, complete a take-home craft and participate in Victorian party games. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

“Tea Party at Ellcourt” is the first of three monthly programs part of the Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s free youth educational series. The Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.