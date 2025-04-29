DeKalb Park District cleanup events planned

DeKalb Park District building at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host two events for volunteers to help clean and beautify DeKalb parks.

The Great Garlic Mustard Hunt is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. May 3 at the Nature Trail, 2061 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

The Sock the Rocket cleanup will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 7 at the trail.

Attendees will help remove garlic mustard and dame’s rocket. Participants must bring gloves. Park district staff will provide cleanup tools and guidance.

Volunteers can meet at the intersection of Greenwood Acres Drive and Greenwood North.

No registration is required.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.