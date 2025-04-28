54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show returns to Sycamore May 31

Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in May at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. May 1 at the gallery. Members will explore the theme “The Nature of Water” through their work. Artists can use various mediums, including photography, 2D art and sculptures.

Also on May 1, KVAL will participate in “Give DeKalb County.” People can donate to the league to support its “Art of Giving” program. To donate, visit givedekalbcounty.org/organizations/kval-nfp.

The group will host the Sycamore Student Art Walk beginning May 7 in the gallery’s west window. The walk features artwork created by Sycamore students. KVAL members also will display a 2D and 3D art exhibit at the gallery.

The next workshop in the Second Saturday series will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10. It will be led by KVAL artist Rick Borrett. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

KVAL’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St. in Sycamore. The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. For information, visit kval-nfp.org or Gallery on State.

The league’s Young Picasso kids summer art program will run from June through August. The program will feature art workshops and the Young Picasso art contest. Contest winners will receive cash prizes. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

The featured artist of the month for May at Gallery on State is Sharon Saponari. Her work will be on display throughout the gallery.