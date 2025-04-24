DeKalb family displaced after kitchen fire in home

DeKalb Fire Department vehicle in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – A DeKalb family of five was displaced Thursday after a kitchen fire in their home, authorities said.

DeKalb firefighters were called to the 300 block of West Hillcrest Drive about 3:34 p.m. Thursday for reports of smoke coming from a two-story house.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke visible from a second-story window, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

The fire began in the kitchen but had spread before firefighters arrived, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, though first responders remained at the home for one hour, 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The displaced family told authorities they could stay with relatives, according to the release.

Authorities ruled the home uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though was listed as a cooking fire by the DeKalb Fire Department.

The home sustained an estimated $80,000 in damages, authorities said.

Crews from Sycamore, Cortland, Genoa-Kingston and Maple Park assisted in the emergency response.