DeKalb Park District to offer summer camps and programs

DeKalb Park District building at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will offer camps and summerlong programs for children ages 3 to 18 from May 27 through Aug. 8.

Attendees can register on a week-to-week basis or select a weeklong specialty camp. An online parent meeting is set for 6 p.m. May 20 where summer camp details will be shared.

Camp Discover will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson Elementary School, 211 McCormick Drive, DeKalb. The camp features games, field trips, craft activities, come-to-us entertainment and water days. The camp will move to the Hopkins Park Shelter, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, for the last two weeks.

Camp Discover is intended for children ages 6 to 12. Registration costs $195 per week or $1,969 for all 11 weeks. Participants who register by April 30 will receive a 5% early-bird discount. Prorated rates are available for Memorial Day and Fourth of July weeks.

Camp Discover parents also can select a Before Camp from 7 to 8:45 a.m. and an After Camp from 5 to 6 p.m. option for an additional fee.

The park district is offering weeklong specialty camps for ages 5 to 18. The camps include All Sorts of Sports, June 2-6; Yarn Camp, June 9-13; Let’s Make a Mess, June 16-20; DeKalb Explorers, June 23-27; Pickleball Camp, July 7-11; radKIDS Camp, July 14-18; and Theater Camp, July 21-25.

Summerlong mini programs for ages 3 to 5 will be held at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. The programs offer various activities including arts and crafts, outdoor play, come-to-us entertainment, educational games and field trips.

The mini programs include Morning Minis from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lil’ Lunchers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Afternoon Adventures from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees can register for up to three programs. Children must be potty-trained.

Scholarship assistance is available for summer camp, specialty camps and summerlong programs to qualified DeKalb residents. The goal is to make the camps and programs accessible for DeKalb families regardless of their financial situations. Scholarship application forms are available at dekalbparkdistrict.com/scholarship-program.

The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association will offer Camp Maple Leaf for children with special needs. For information, visit kishsra.org.

For information and to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/summer-camps or call 815-758-7756.