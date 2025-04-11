New charitable fund to benefit Waterman community

Village of Waterman welcome sign (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

A new charitable fund has been created to help better the lives of Waterman residents, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Built through tax-deductible contributions from friends, neighbors, businesses, and community members, the Waterman Community Endowment Fund will support projects and services dedicated to improving life in Waterman for current and future generations.

The idea for the fund traces back to 2015 when members of the Community Foundation Board discussed ways to help people give back to their hometowns. Inspired by similar funds in other DeKalb County communities, former Foundation Board member and Waterman representative Beth Prestegaard embraced the idea.

“I loved it from the start, people giving back to the community they call home.,” Prestegaard said in a news release. “This is an incredible opportunity for residents to leave a local legacy.”

After discussing the opportunity with current Foundation Waterman Board Member representative, Shawn Blobaum, additional former Foundation Board Members representing Waterman over the years, including Sandy Little, Jan Wassmann, and Mariam Wassmann all agreed to move forward with the plan.

“We are thrilled to partner with current and former Foundation Board members from Waterman to create a Fund that will award grants annually solely focused on Waterman,” said Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin.

Organizers worked to ensure the fund didn’t compete with existing charitable efforts like the Waterman Community Chest, which fundraises for local organizations. The Waterman Community Endowment Fund will build charitable funds meant to award grants anually to serve Waterman needs.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact and unity that community endowments like this can bring,” Blobaum said.

The Waterman Community Endowment Fund honors the town’s heritage, history, and culture while creating lasting support for future generations.

“For so many of us, Waterman isn’t just where we live – it’s home,” Mariam Wassmann said. “Whether you’re a current or former resident, this Fund offers a meaningful way to give back, strengthening our small but wonderful community.”

Community support is key to growing the Waterman Community Endowment Fund and expanding its impact. Donations can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For more information, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.