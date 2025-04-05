After rejected plea offers, DeKalb bank robbery trial to start Monday

Matthew L. Martin, 44, of Chicago, speaks to Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery during a hearing on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Martin is charged in a July 2024 DeKalb bank robbery, and is representing himself. His trial is scheduled to begin April 7. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Jury selection for the trial of a Chicago man charged with robbing a DeKalb bank in July 2024 is set to start Monday, after the man accused rejected two plea offers from prosecutors this week.

Matthew L. Martin, 44, of Chicago, plans to represent himself when jury selection begins Monday morning. He spent Wednesday through Friday in court presided over by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery as final preparations were made for trial. Some last-minute rulings were delayed until 9 a.m. Monday.

Martin expressed concern that his open court proceedings were reported to the public. He said he worried media coverage could taint prospective jurors or unintentionally convey guilt. Montgomery, on Dec. 9, granted the Daily Chronicle media access to cover proceedings.

“I don’t want this trial to become a trial of public opinion,” Martin said Friday. He said he would have preferred his plea negotiations remain private, and did not want his photograph taken.

“If it’s in the news that I’m having negotiations with the prosecutor, it also shows almost a sense of guilt,” Martin said.

Martin, who evaded authorities until his Sept. 27, 2024, arrest, has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. He’s argued in court that police investigators wrongfully connected him to the robbery without sufficient evidence.

He’s charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after police said a man dressed in camouflage-style clothing, wearing a hat and an orange vest, threatened employees with a gun and stole $50,000 in cash at about 8:21 a.m. July 31, 2024, at Illinois Community Credit Union, 1500 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb.

An armed habitual criminal charge against Martin was dropped by prosecutors Thursday.

Prosecutors from the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office offered Martin two plea agreements this week: Plead guilty to armed robbery and be sentenced to 24 years in prison, served at 50%. Or plead guilty to armed robbery with an 18-year sentence, served at 50%, or about nine years. Martin also would have received credit for the time he’s spent in DeKalb County Jail, about six months.

Martin rejected both offers.

Lead prosecutor Daniel Regna said Martin had returned at least two counter-offers, which were not accepted by the state’s attorney’s office.

“In all likelihood, this is your last, best offer. You understand that?” Montgomery said Friday of the 18-year plea offer. “Yes, sir,” Martin said in reply.

“And you don’t want it?” Montgomery asked again. ”No, sir," Martin said.

If Martin is found guilty at trial of armed robbery, he could face between six and 30 years in prison. If he’s found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm, he’d face between 21 and 45 years. Extended sentencing could see 42 to 90 years, Montgomery said.

Matthew L. Martin receives some information from Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery during a pretrial hearing Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Martin is charged with robbing a DeKalb bank in July 2024. (Mark Busch)

In hearings this week, Montgomery has come down from the bench to speak to Martin directly, offering him an explanation on proceedings or handing him court filings. Martin’s exchanges with the judge also have appeared cordial and calm.

On Friday, Montgomery explained that jurors are heavily vetted for potential biases by both defense and prosecution before being selected. Potential jurors also will be asked if they’ve read any news coverage of the case. The judge reiterated comments he made Thursday about public courtrooms.

“We don’t do things under the cover of darkness, that’s the great thing about the American criminal justice system,” Montgomery said Thursday. “We do things as best we can in the public’s eye, so there’s no suggestion or hint that anything untoward is happening.”

Martin’s hearings this week, some unproductive, were expected to wrap up common procedural steps taken before trial: Debating what type of evidence is allowed, outlining jury instructions, and filing witness lists.

In his time in jail, Martin has spent much of it handwriting motions, citing case law. He’s asked for hearing transcripts and evidence records and filed motions to suppress certain evidence as he prepares his defense. He told Montgomery he has experience representing himself in court. He dismissed his brief public defender in late March.

Some of the delayed rulings this week were because evidence records Martin requested were not yet available on hand, prosecutors said. Martin had asked Montgomery to prohibit prosecutors from allowing DNA evidence to be used at trial. He’d also requested that the state give him a copy of the DNA test results.

That document’s delivery, expected Friday, was delayed, Regna said. Prosecutors have had to expedite evidence collection after Martin requested a speedy trial in September.

The judge, at times, appeared frustrated with delays in obtaining pending filings needed for trial.

“We’re less than 24 hours from trial in terms of business hours, and you still haven’t given him [Martin] what he’s entitled to,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know what else you want me to do.”

Regna asked Montgomery to defer ruling on the DNA evidence suppression to Monday.

“I understand the court’s frustration. It’s our frustration and our challenge given Mr. Martin’s position to go to speedy trial,” Regna said Friday. “But again, it just became available to me, known to me a week ago. It was not available until eight days ago.”

Prosecutors allege bank and traffic camera surveillance footage, cellphone and vehicle records connect Martin to the crime, though they believe a second person was involved. A second suspect has not been arrested, authorities said.

Martin has not subpoenaed any witnesses as of Friday.

Prosecutors expect the trial to last about three or four days, Regna said.