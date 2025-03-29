Letter: Hats off to electronic vehicle charging stations in DeKalb

I absolutely love the free EV charging stations in Downtown DeKalb.

When I go to The Flame, Pub Quiz at Hometown Bar, Thai Pavilion, Class VI, Cracker Jax, or Robin’s Nest Bookstore (to name a few) there’s almost always a free charging bay available, close to everywhere I want to shop, encouraging me to stay longer (spend more?) as my Chevy Bolt recharges it’s battery.

It’s a win-win-win arrangement, especially since my trip to town is as carbon free as walking.

When we finally took advantage of the amazing deals and bought our EV, climate change was our primary motivator but that first, amazing, rapid acceleration and maneuverability had my husband and I sold on the spot.

Yes, there’s a diminished charging capacity in winter, but the car is never cold, warming up almost immediately and the drive is surprisingly quiet so music is front and center during my trip, making an EV that perfect companion to both commuter and soccer mom.

47 percent of Americans are convinced that the future belongs to electric vehicles. 43 percent of non-EV drivers are considering an EV as their next purchase.

DON’T listen to the fossil fuel industry and their billions spent to influence us and our elected officials.

Congratulate our town for its progressive approach to driving and join the club…test drive an EV…something that’s also free.

Julia Fauci

DeKalb