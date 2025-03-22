Artifex Studio grand opening is March 28 in DeKalb

DeKALB – A new downtown art gallery owner is inviting the community to the grand opening of Artifex Studio later this month.

The opening will showcase work from artist and gallery owner Elisa Boughner. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for noon, and the grand opening runs from 6 to 10 p.m March 28 at 235 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can meet Boughner and view her artwork, according to a news release. The art pieces include oil paintings, sculptures, clay works, and fused glass works.

Refreshments will be served. The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Student String Quartet will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Boughner earned a printmaking degree and a master’s in drawing and painting from Northern Illinois University. She also studied art for one year in Salzburg, Austria. Boughner opened her first gallery 25 years ago in Glenview. She bought the Artifex Studio’s building in 2023 and relocated her gallery in April 2024 to DeKalb.