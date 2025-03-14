Beth Fowler’s ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Swan Lake’ opens March 14 in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler Dance Company performing a scene from "The Wizard of Oz" (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

DeKALB – The Beth Fowler Dance Company and School of Dance will host a double feature performances of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Swan Lake.”

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. March 15 and 16 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The ballet, based on the 1939 film adaptation of the novel of the same name by author L. Frank Baum, tells the story of Dorothy and her friends and their trip down the Yellow Brick Road. The group plans to find the Wizard of Oz to send Dorothy home and make their dreams come true.

Tickets are available to buy. All children’s tickets include a “Meet and Greet” with photo opportunities after the performances. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1225 or visit EgyptianTheatre.org.

“The Wizard of Oz” is staged and choreographed by Beth Fowler. The performance will include flying characters, including the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, who will be lofted above the stage with the aid of Vertigo Flying Effects, a theatrical effects company.

Iris Windsor, of St. Charles, will dance the role of Dorothy. Windsor, 16, and a student at St. Charles East High School, said she is excited to take on the character of Dorothy Gale.

“She’s the main character of a movie I’ve enjoyed ever since I was little,” Windsor said in a news release. “I’ve watched it too many times to count! I always had it on repeat with my grandparents when I was a young child.”

Windsor, who works as a teacher assistant at the BFSD St. Charles studio, in addition to her opportunities as a Company dancer, said she is also thrilled to get the chance to dance on stage with some of her students, who are playing the role of the adorable Munchkins.

“It’s so special to see the young kids work so hard in class and then seeing them dance on stage,” she said also said in the news release.

“The Wizard of Oz” is the second act of a double feature. The performance will open with excerpts from “Swan Lake,” the ballet featuring the music of Tchaikovsky.

Featured Beth Fowler Dance Company dancers Alexis Green, of Hampshire, and Mia Biesiadecki, of Cortland, will take on the roles of the Black Swan and White Swan, respectively. Green, 17, and a student at Hampshire High School, said she can’t wait to dance the role of Black Swan.

“It’s a captivating role to watch,” Green said in the news release.

She noted the role has challenged her as a dancer and an actor, as the darker aspects of the Black Swan character runs counter to her natural personality.

“I would say that I always try to be kind to everyone,” Green also said in the news release.

Biesiadecki, 17, and a student at DeKalb High School, said she sees herself reflected in the character of the White Swan, who is “timid,” “honest” and “vulnerable.”

“The role is so elegant, regal and classic, but also challenging,” she said in the news release.

All three dancers invited the community to take in the classic shows, which they said will be filled with beauty, elegance and fun for all ages, while showcasing the talents of local performers.

The role of Glinda will be alternately portrayed by dancers Addie Gatza, of Hampshire, and Maylin Wang, of Elgin. Madelyn Gieseke, of Marengo, will play The Wicked Witch.

The other featured roles include Kelsey McGraw, of Cortland, and Eliana Oleksyn, of St. Charles, as the Scarecrow; Veronica Young, of Genoa, and Valerie Hruska, of St. Charles, as the Tin Man; and Reegan DeBarba, of DeKalb, and Angelena Vergara, of St. Charles, as the Cowardly Lion.

A cast of local dancers from the Beth Fowler Dance Company and School will complete the ensemble, dancing the roles of munchkins, forest creatures, Emerald City citizens and other characters from the Land of Oz, and Swan Lake swans.