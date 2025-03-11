March 11, 2025
Glidden Homestead to offer blacksmithing introduction classes

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's blacksmithing introduction class

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's blacksmithing introduction class (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will offer introduction classes for people to learn blacksmithing in April.

The classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can keep their first forged piece. Participants will be able to volunteer after two classes.

The class schedule includes:

  • Safety
  • Decorative twists
  • Basic blacksmithing techniques
  • Coal fore management
  • The homestead and and Phineas Vaughan’s story

Classes cost $75 and proceeds will support the homestead’s operations. Registration is required to attend.

For information or to register, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.

