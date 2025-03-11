Glidden Homestead to offer blacksmithing introduction classes

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's blacksmithing introduction class (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will offer introduction classes for people to learn blacksmithing in April.

The classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can keep their first forged piece. Participants will be able to volunteer after two classes.

The class schedule includes:

Safety

Decorative twists

Basic blacksmithing techniques

Coal fore management

The homestead and and Phineas Vaughan’s story

Classes cost $75 and proceeds will support the homestead’s operations. Registration is required to attend.

For information or to register, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.