Pet supply store to host grand opening in DeKalb

Brothers Country Supply is seen Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1702 Sycamore in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Brothers Country Supply, a family-owned pet supply store, will add to its roots in northern Illinois with the grand opening of a new location at 1702 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

In a social media post, the company announced plans for a March 15 grand opening, which will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, according to the announcement, promises to be pet friendly and engaging for the whole family.

The store will have products on sale to mark its grand opening. In addition, there will be free shirts and door prizes, including signed bags of Badlands Ranch dog food by actress Katherine Heigl, which are valued at $559.

According to its website, Brothers Country Supply offers items for many species, whether it’s dogs, cats, horses, pigs, chickens, wild birds, reptiles or guinea pigs.

Brothers Country Supply runs and operates several locations in northern Illinois, including Plano, Oswego, Morris and Ottawa.