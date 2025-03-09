Learn about short story writing at DeKalb workshops

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for adults and teens to practice short story writing.

The workshops will be held at 6 p.m. March 11 and 25 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to view short story writing examples. Attendees also can explore ideas using structural analysis, vocabulary words and writing prompts. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.