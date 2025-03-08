St. Mary’s Catholic School students present science fair projects

SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s Catholic School recently showcased its sixth through eighth grade science fair posters to the public and fifth through eighth grade students during Catholic Week Open House.

The posters were showcased in preparation for the Illinois Junior Academy of Science Regional Fair.

The academy’s goal is to present science as a rational observation and natural phenomena systematic investigation, stress critical thinking and logical reasoning’s importance, and encourage students to view science as a societal applicable study and its environmental interactions. The fair will be held March 22 at Northern Illinois University Rockford, 8500 E. State St.

Students competing in the science fair include: