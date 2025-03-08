St. Mary’s Catholic School students present science fair projects

SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s Catholic School recently showcased its sixth through eighth grade science fair posters to the public and fifth through eighth grade students during Catholic Week Open House.
The posters were showcased in preparation for the Illinois Junior Academy of Science Regional Fair.
The academy’s goal is to present science as a rational observation and natural phenomena systematic investigation, stress critical thinking and logical reasoning’s importance, and encourage students to view science as a societal applicable study and its environmental interactions. The fair will be held March 22 at Northern Illinois University Rockford, 8500 E. State St.
Students competing in the science fair include:
- Joe Donahoe: “The Great Cookie Back Off”
- Rylan Wega: “Melting Pot”
- Arely Rodriguez: “The Best Water Bottle”
- Eileen Lehan and Carlisle Cheladyn: “Exploring the Troop Effect and How Warping Impacts It”
- Ethan Eide and Declan Jaszczak: “Cracking Up”
- Norah Maniaci and Kylie Hines: “Shielding the Heat: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Heat Protectant Effectiveness of Heat Protectants on Hair”
- Liam Fifer and Liam Schroeder: “Grip it Right, Throw with Might”
- Stefan Garcia, Owen Chaplin and Anthony Rodriguez: “The Power of Fruits and Vegetables”
- Annabelle Vega and Shannon Lindwall: “Time, Heat and Parachutes”