Marquise Bolden’s 20 points help DeKalb claim regional title

DeKalb players celebrate with the championship plaque after the Barbs' 57-45 win over Hononegah in the Class 4A Harlem Regional title game on Friday. (Eddie Carifio)

MACHESNEY PARK – Marquise Bolden didn’t just step. He side-stepped too, helping DeKalb claim the Class 4A Harlem Regional championship.

The DeKalb senior guard made a heads-up play to avoid a defender and then drained a 3-pointer, the third straight from long range, on his way to 20 points in the Barbs' 57-45 win over Hononegah on Friday.

With Davon Grant playing only 19 minutes due to foul trouble and the Indians defense clamping down on Sean Reynolds, the Barbs (27-6) needed someone to step up.

“I knew I had to step up as the next man up,” Bolden said. “Our two best players, they were taking them out of the game. I had to step up, and that’s what I did.”

The Barbs scored the first eight points of the game, and the Indians (21-11) didn’t get their first field goal until almost seven minutes into the first half.

DeKalb’s first nine points of the second quarter were all on 3-pointers by Bolden, the last one of which came when he pump-faked as a Hononegah defender came flying at him. He side-stepped, leaving himself wide open for a 3 at the top of the key. Bolden said after his second 3, he figured the defender was going to jump.

Bolden’s bucket pushed the DeKalb lead to 24-10, its largest at the time. They would lead by as much as 17. Hononegah never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

“Marquise got it going, and that boosted everybody else,” Reynolds said. “We play very well, feed off each other’s energy. Our chemistry is through the roof right now. ... Marquise has been putting in the work these last four years. I have confidence in him, and everybody on this team has confidence in him.”

Even though he missed all of the second quarter and a chunk of the third with foul trouble, Grant finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Reynolds shot 2 of 9 and finished with six points, five assists and four steals. Bolden finished with four assists and three steals.

The Barbs held the Indians to 19 first-half points and forced 23 turnovers. They also had a 28-15 edge on the boards.

“I thought our communication was second to none,” DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said. “I thought we defended like we’re capable of. They did hit some shots there late, but we were in safe mode a little bit. ... I’ll put our defense against anybody’s in the state, and I think we’ve shown that the last 25 games.”

With the win, the Barbs claim their second regional in a row and third in four years. They’ll face Warren at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 4A Waukegan Sectional.

The Blue Devils eliminated the Barbs in a sectional semifinal last year, 70-57. But after a 4-4 start, the Barbs have won 23 of their last 25 games.

“Last year we won, it was my junior year, it felt great,” Bolden said. “But this year it felt like it meant a little more. It’s win or go home - this will be the last time we touch a high school basketball court.”