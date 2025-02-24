Roger Scott, longtime DeKalb County sheriff, dies

DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott, in his office Tuesday, opens up about his concerns if marijuana is legalized in Illinois and what it could mean for DeKalb County. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Roger Scott, longtime DeKalb County sheriff who retired in 2021 after more than three decades at the helm, died Sunday.

Sheriff Andy Sullivan, who worked with Scott since 1996, said the fierce family man, devoted father, humble Christian and stalwart public servant died peacefully at home Sunday surrounded by his family.

“He was a dear friend, teacher, mentor to so many of us,” Sullivan said in an emotional interview. “And he lived his life selflessly serving others and always was a beacon of inspiration to so many.”

Though Scott’s legacy is most widely known because he served 36 years as county sheriff and 52 years total with the department, his family was his greatest pride and joy, Sullivan said.

“He was a huge family man, his family meant everything to him,” Sullivan said. “Of all of his accomplishments, I think his family is his greatest accomplishment for sure. They endured him working in this profession for so long. You miss certain things because the job requires that. But they were his absolute treasure.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 36 DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott and his wife, Marcia enjoy a moment with three of their ten kids David, (left) 15, Evalina, 7, and Ashton, (right) 11, in their DeKalb home Tuesday. Through the years the Scott's have adopted seven children and fostered over 40. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Scott and his wife of decades, Marcia Scott, lived in DeKalb and over the years welcomed into their home more than 40 foster care babies. Together, the Scotts shared 10 children including three biological children and seven they adopted: Nathan, Heather, Daniel, David, Alex, Angie, Ebony, Thomas, Ashton and Evalina.

When Scott wasn’t working, he was simply Dad. On his days off, he took the kids fishing and hiking, he told Shaw local News Network during a 2019 interview when Marcia received a national award for her work in foster care. The Scotts said at the time they’d rather stay “out of the spotlight.”

Sullivan said he thinks Scott would feel the same way now. A service-before-self kind of guy, Scott wasn’t one to toot his own horn.

A public service-minded community leader who often sought reelection as a Republican in his office unopposed, Scott announced his retirement in mid-2021 “after several months of prayer and consultation with trusted friends,” he said. He’d been sheriff since 1985, and worked in the office since 1969.

“My greatest appreciation and love are for my wife, Marcia and all our children who being the sheriff’s family endured and sacrificed much along the way,” Scott said in May 2021 in his retirement announcement. “Our family will remain here in DeKalb County, ready to assist when called upon but never interfering.”

The late sheriff quoted the Bible in his retirement message, a passage from Romans 13:4 about law enforcement that reads “For he is the minister of God to thee for good...and does not bear the sword in vain.”

Scott’s final day on the job was June 23, 2021, though he stayed in touch.

Sullivan said he still spoke to Scott weekly, and the lessons he learned from the longtime law enforcement officer stay with him now.

Scott was sheriff when Sullivan, who grew up locally, was a kid after all.

“I was 10 years old when he was sheriff,” Sullivan said.

Shaw local file photo – DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott (right) walks with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Sullivan (left) on Friday down Route 72 through Fairdale while debris cleanup with DeKalb County and DeKalb Township equipment continued behind them. (Danielle Guerra)

Sullivan, who started as a corrections officer in the county jail in 1996, then transferred to patrol, later became Scott’s right hand man, working as the sheriff’s Chief Deputy for six years.

Sullivan said Scott, who he once referred to as a father figure, “served with integrity, honor and distinction.”

Working more than 50 years in a department will teach someone a thing or two about policing. And give them the wisdom to pass it along, Sullivan said.

Scott’s death will echo across the state, too. Scott carried “a deep love” for the sheriff’s office and its mission, Sullivan said. He also was part of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

“He helped me learn so many things within this job and within this profession,” Sullivan said.

What kind of lessons? “Making sure that you’re doing the right thing for the right reasons at the right time,” Sullivan said. “Always trying to think of the bigger picture at that 19,000-foot level, and trying to make wise decisions.”

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott works at his desk Tuesday afternoon in Sycamore.

This story will be updated.