Kishwaukee United Way highlights work to empower DeKalb County residents

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director Michele Vaughn gives opening remarks Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Kishwaukee United Way's annual meeting held at Faranda's Banquet in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Kishwaukee United Way’s annual meeting aimed to highlight ways the DeKalb-area community’s nonprofit sector can come together to collaborate and share its resources to better ensure that residents' needs are met.

The luncheon, sponsored by Old National Bank, FNBO, Kishwaukee College and more, was held Thursday at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s in DeKalb.

The theme for the second annual event was “thrive,” with keynote remarks by Northern Illinois University women’s basketball coach Lisa Carlsen.

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director Michele Vaughn said she acknowledged some of the challenges that the nonprofit sector has faced in recent weeks.

Nonprofits were among the sectors that had funding targeted in a recent spending freeze by the federal administration.

“Even though right now we’re facing some challenges in the nonprofit sector – not just here, but all over the world – we don’t know what’s going to happen with funding. I still believe that when we come together and thrive, we have hope." Vaughn said. “Because the reason why we’re here is because we decided that we wanted to be selfless and serve people right where they are.”

NIU women's basketball coach Lisa Carlsen gives the keynote speech Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Kishwaukee United Way's annual meeting held at Faranda's Banquet in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Vaughn said it’s important to her to champion the United Way cause for the community’s good.

“I’m the kind of leader that while I see the issues, I still am very optimistic,” Vaughn said. “I still am very hopeful. I believe that together when we come united, we think about how can we bring resources together for the people in need. I think there is hope on the other end of adversity.”

Carlsen used a basketball analogy to help depict what a “great team” looks like in a functioning organization.

“We have conversations about being ready so you don’t have to get ready if your role changes,” Carlsen said. “Great teams embrace celebrating each other’s successes. Great teams will always celebrate each other’s successes. Great teams also take their roles seriously and understanding their piece of the puzzle is vital to success.”

CASA DeKalb County Executive Director Jill Olson (right) receives the LEO Olson 2025 award Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Kishwaukee United Way's annual meeting held at Faranda's Banquet in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

These lessons are true in any well-functioning organization, Carlsen said.

“Not everyone is a CEO, not everyone is a [vice president], not everyone is a top sales rep,” Carlsen said. “But everyone does have a job to do in order for the organization to function at its highest level. If I could help teach this early in their adult life, I am hopeful that they will be exceptional employees and leaders in their professions united for the common purpose of success.”

During the event, several individuals and organizations were awarded for their service to the community. Jill Olson, executive director of CASA DeKalb County, was the 2025 LEO Olson recipient. Lehan’s Medical Equipment earned the Corporate Sponsor Advocate Award. Old National Bank was named corporate sponsor gratitude recipient.