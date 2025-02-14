Kishwaukee College to host Visit Day on Feb. 17

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a Visit Day for prospective students and their families Feb. 17 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The event will feature two sessions on student involvement, athletics, starting at the college, financial aid and scholarships, homeschooled students’ opportunities and Federal Student Aid assistance free application. The sessions also include campus tours and an information fair. Participants can attend either session.

“It is important to find the academic or career path that works best for you. Visit Day provides all the information necessary to help make that choice. By participating in Visit Day, you will see that Kish offers excellent academic programs, many support opportunities, career services, flexible class options and much more,” Kishwaukee College dual credit and K-12 partnerships director Colleen Tumminaro said in a news release.

The first session is from 9 a.m. to noon and focuses on students pursuing transfer degrees. The second session will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and is intended for students pursuing allied health program or career technology programs. Registration is required to attend.

For information or to register, visit kish.edu/visitday.