DeKalb County roads ‘in pretty good shape’ for evening commute, authorities say

SYCAMORE – As of Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb County roads were mostly clear of snow and free of major crashes, although drivers should remain cautious, authorities said.

DeKalb County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said the area saw some weather-related car crashes in DeKalb County as of 2:15 p.m.

“So far, we’ve had a couple little accidents and then a few cars in the ditch, but nothing too much yet,” Burgh said.

DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz, who heads the county’s highway department, manages the team of snowplow drivers responsible for clearing county roads.

Shortly after snow began sticking Wednesday morning, 12 plows set out to clear more than 180 miles of DeKalb County roads. Schwartz said they have to cover even more distance than that.

“You double that to get how many lane miles, but then Peace Road you multiply it by like four or five,” Schwartz said. “On a day like today, it probably takes about three hours or so to do a round. And then you’re back at the start again.”

The crew of snowplowers started their shift Wednesday morning and were expected to pull off the roads at some point Wednesday evening. Schwartz said that’s because he needs to make sure the drivers have enough time to rest before hitting the roads again Thursday morning.

“To be honest, when you’re driving a snowplow and you’re watching out for all the traffic,” Schwartz said, “it’s bright, and the sun might not be out, but it’s really white out. You just get a little bit wired, and you go home and you don’t just turn off and take a nap. You’re up for a while.”

Once the snow subsides and county highways are cleared, windy conditions could necessitate more work from the DeKalb County highway department’s snowplowing team.

DeKalb County remains in a winter weather advisory through 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Sounds like we’re going to get some windy days in the next few days,” Schwartz said. “I think this snow is going to be a bit of a nuisance in the days ahead. But it’s been an easy winter so far, so it’s due.”

Schwartz said anyone planning to travel anywhere in DeKalb County on Thursday morning should drive slower than normal and give themselves more time than typical to get to where they’re going.

Drivers should leave “a little bit more space, a little bit more room to stop in between other cars,” Schwartz said.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Burgh said DeKalb County roads were “in pretty good shape,” but he suggested drivers make cautious decisions while behind the wheel.

“[The roads are] a little slushy here and there,” Burgh said. “If people will just slow down a little bit, we should be OK.”