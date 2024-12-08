December 08, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSportsCrime & CourtsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Hygge Winter Happiness series begins Dec. 11 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program as part of its Hygge Winter Happiness series.

The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The free program is for adults.

The program will celebrate gift wrapping and personal gift giving joy. Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

Have a Question about this article?