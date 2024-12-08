Hygge Winter Happiness series begins Dec. 11 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program as part of its Hygge Winter Happiness series.

The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The free program is for adults.

The program will celebrate gift wrapping and personal gift giving joy. Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.